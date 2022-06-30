Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy

Faith Victoria Kemp
Faith Victoria Kemp(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is accused of using methamphetamine during her pregnancy, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

WSFA reports Faith Victoria Kemp was charged with child homicide after delivering a stillborn baby at Madison Hospital in May.

The stillborn delivery was reported to the sheriff’s office, which conducted an investigation that found Kemp was allegedly using drugs throughout her pregnancy.

Kemp was arrested May 16 on an outstanding controlled substance bond revocation and was already in jail when she was charged Wednesday with chemical endangerment of a child with homicide.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
A Decatur-based doctor had his medical license suspended for connection to the overdose death...
Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death
Longtime Lee County Coroner Bill Harris dies at 67

Latest News

Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to probe work of NYPD sex crimes unit
Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
A commercial pilot helped a young passenger when she lost her tooth on a flight.
‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Pilot goes extra mile for young passenger who lost tooth on flight
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court