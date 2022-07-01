Advertise
1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County propane truck crash

1 dead in Lawrence County crash
1 dead in Lawrence County crash(Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash is blocking the intersection of Alabama Highway 20 and Alabama Highway 33 in Lawrence County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal M. King, the intersection will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the driver of a pickup truck rear-ended a propane truck in the crash.

The video was captured by viewer Crystal Brewer Wallace

The driver of the truck died in the crash. The propane truck’s driver was transported to Hellen Keller Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

