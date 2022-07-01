Advertise
2020 Montgomery bank robbery suspect gets decades in federal prison

An attempted murder charge is still pending against John Adam Vinson Jr.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a 2020 Montgomery bank robbery and shooting learned his fate during a Thursday sentencing hearing.

John Adam Vinson, Jr., 32, of Montgomery, will spend 30 years in federal prison for convictions of bank robbery and discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, according to United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

Stewart said Vinson walked into the Regions Bank branch near Eastdale Mall on Dec. 14, 2020, then pulled a gun and fired it into an empty teller station. An employee who heard the shot came out of her office and was immediately grabbed by the suspect and taken to the door that accesses the teller counters.

John Vinson Jr. will spend 30 years in federal prison for a 2020 Montgomery bank robbery that...
John Vinson Jr. will spend 30 years in federal prison for a 2020 Montgomery bank robbery that involved shots being fired.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

Vinson grabbed money from the drawers, stuffed it into a bag, jumped over the counter, and fled the bank.

While fleeing, the suspect was spotted by a responding Montgomery police officer located across the street. The Montgomery Police Department said the suspect shot at the officer, who then returned fire, injuring Vinson. The officer was uninjured. However, the gunfire exchange prompted the State Bureau of Investigation to file an attempted murder charge against Vinson, which is still pending.

Eight months after the robbery, Vinson was indicted by a federal grand jury for bank robbery, armed bank robbery, and discharging a firearm during a federal crime of violence. He entered guilty pleas in March.

In addition to his 30-year sentence, Vinson will have five years of supervised release. Stewart’s office previously said that based on the nature of the crimes, he could have faced anywhere between 20 years to life in prison.

More than $18,000 was seized from Vinson during his arrest. The court ordered the money be returned to the bank.

