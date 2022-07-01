ADPH monitoring for monkeypox cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monkeypox continues to spread globally.

There have been no reported cases of monkeypox in Alabama, but the neighboring states of Georgia and Florida are hitting a total of almost 50 cases combined, which has the Alabama Department of Public Health monitoring the state.

District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield said health officials are preparing for if and when the first case does get confirmed in the state.

“Our main goal is to get information out to providers so that they know what to do, when to test, and how to test and how to submit those samples to ADPH and then to the CDC,” Stubblefield said.

Stubblefield added health care providers and public health departments will have to go through a process of testing a patient suspicious of monkeypox, including requesting “testing through the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories located in Prattville with confirmatory testing done at the CDC.”

Symptoms of monkeypox include firm, deep-seated, painful, itchy vesicles or pustules, headaches, muscle aches and fatigue.

Cases in the United States have been reported to be mild, but ADPH warns Alabamians the virus can easily spread through “close, intimate physical contact.”

The White House reported that 300,000 monkeypox vaccines will be distributed to states.

Alabama will receive 56,000 doses, but Stubblefield mentioned they will be limited to laboratory workers who come in close contact with the virus, but that may change in the future.

