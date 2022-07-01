Advertise
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of deputy in line of duty

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The news of the shooting that claimed the life of a Bibb County deputy and injured another has not only rocked the close-knit community, but also the Sheriff’s office.

It has been an emotional day for the department that is now mourning the loss of one of its own as it also rallies behind another deputy who’s at home recovering.

Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade spoke briefly about Deputies Christopher Poole and Brad Johnson, at times finding it difficult to fight back his emotion.

Sheriff Wade asked everyone to keep Officer Brad Johnson’s memory alive and also asked the community to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

He also expressed his gratitude that Investigator Christopher Poole is home recovering after being released from UAB Hospital.

It’s been a somber day for everyone close to these two deputies and for the entire Bibb County community.

“We’re thankful for the recovery of Investigator Chris Poole, who’s been released from the hospital and is recovering from his gunshot wound. We ask that you continue to remember Deputy Brad Johnson’s family in your prayers, as they’re still with him at the hospital, and he’s going through the final processes to continue to save lives. It’s been said that a coward dies 1,000 deaths but a hero but one. Brad Johnson was a hero,” Sheriff Wade said.

The suspected shooter, Austin Patrick Hall, was captured Thursday morning.

He’s being held with no bond at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s expected to be arraigned Friday morning.

