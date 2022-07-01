Advertise
Escaped inmate from Decatur recaptured after 5 days

Inmate Walker, William Pervie Escaped
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: After 5 days on the run, an inmate from Decatur has been recaptured. William Walker has been missing since June 26. He was apprehended in Spartanburg S.C. on July 1. He is listed as having surrendered without violence.

ORIGINAL: Inmate William Walker escaped from North Alabama Community Based Facility at approximately 7:35 a.m. on June 26 according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

According to ADOC, Walker is 49 years old, five-foot-nine and 188 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. At the time of his escape he would have been wearing a state uniform of brown pants and a brown shirt.

Walker was arrested in 2003 for manufacturing controlled substances according to ADOC. He was serving a 20-year sentence.

ADOC says if you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

