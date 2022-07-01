Advertise
Friend of injured Bibb County officer thankful he’s still alive

2nd Bibb Co. Deputy injured in shooting but recovering
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a shooting that unfortunately killed another.

Brad Johnson was pronounced dead on June 30, one day after the tragic shooting.

Christopher Poole’s release from the hospital is described as bittersweet for his friends and family.

Alana Thomas says in life, you have friends and then you have friends who are just like family. She said the Poole family is just that.

Christopher Poole is recovering after sustaining injuries from a shooting.
Christopher Poole is recovering after sustaining injuries from a shooting.(Alana Thomas)

She says Christopher is like a father-figure to her son. Along with that, her son and his son are best friends.

When Alana heard about the shooting initially, she became worried since she knew Christopher patrolled in the same area. She says she automatically called Christopher’s wife, Tiffany, but received no answer.

When they finally heard the names of the two deputies was involved, Alana says her heart sunk. She called it an “emotional rollercoaster.”

Christopher Poole's family friend says he is one of the most supportive friends she knows.
Christopher Poole's family friend says he is one of the most supportive friends she knows.(Alana Thomas)

Though she knows now he is alive and recovering, it’s bittersweet.

“We were relieved in a sense but at the same time, we were still heartbroken that him and his wife and his children even had to get that phone call or go through that, period,” she said. “Chris is one of a kind. He is the one that’s going to brighten up your days on your darkest days. He’s always there. He’s the friend that you want, no matter what.”

Alana says Christopher is the kind of friend who is there for everyone he cares about. With his partner Brad having passed away, he like many others are in a lot of emotional pain.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

