It’s July! Here’s the outlook for rain and temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Somehow it’s already July. The year 2022 is halfway over. Where has time gone?

With the start of a new month comes a new monthly weather outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. On the last day of each month the CPC issues an updated temperature and precipitation outlook for the following month. So on June 30th the brand new July outlooks were released.

July is, on average, the hottest and 2nd-wettest month of the year. (WSFA 12 News)

Unfortunately for those who don’t like high heat, the CPC believes July will see above normal heat plenty of days. The outlook says above normal temperatures are favored for the month overall.

Does this mean every single day is hotter than normal? No. What it means is most days will probably be near or above normal. In case you’re wondering, the average high temperature for the month of July is 94 degrees. There are likely to be more days above this than below it. Some lower 100s can’t be ruled out either.

Above average temperatures are favored in July. (WSFA 12 News)

The precipitation outlook is less decisive. Half of Alabama falls in the lightest of green shades; the other half is not highlighted in any color. That light green shade indicates a wetter than usual July being favored.

Confidence in wet or dry conditions gets higher the darker the color gets. For Alabama, the really light green shade indicates at least some confidence in a rainier than normal July, but it’s not very high.

Slightly above normal rainfall is favored in July. (WSFA 12 News)

A typical July brings just over five inches of rain to Montgomery. So, with this outlook in mind, it’s fair to expect totals for many by July 31st to be around that number, if not slightly above.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.