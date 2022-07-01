Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in 2018 wreck that killed child

Matthew Patrick McGhee has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and first-degree assault in...
Matthew Patrick McGhee has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and first-degree assault in connection to a vehicle wreck from Feb. 2, 2018.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man faces sentencing after pleading down his charge from a fatal wreck that happened over four years ago.

Prosecutors say Matthew Patrick McGhee, 34, was driving under the influence when he ran into another car in the Waugh community on the evening of Feb. 2, 2018. The vehicle he hit contained a mother and her 9-year-old daughter. The child, Kiersten Webb, was killed, while her mother suffered critical injuries.

McGhee was indicted on a charge of reckless murder. On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of reckless manslaughter for Kiersten’s death, as well as one count of first-degree assault for the mother’s injuries.

His sentencing by Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Pool is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Investigators say the Webbs were driving home on Marler Road that night when the Pontiac G6 hit them head on. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s investigation determined McGhee had been driving under the influence of marijuana and alprazolam at the time, and that immediately before the wreck he had run off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then crossed the center line where he struck the Webbs’ vehicle.

Kiersten was a student at Pike Road Elementary School.

“As a parent, my heart is shattered knowing that this precious little girl is no longer here because Matthew McGhee made the inexcusable and irresponsible decision to drive under the influence, and that her family must deal with this unfathomable loss for the rest of their lives,” Bailey said i na statement.

Court records show her parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against McGhee and others. That lawsuit was later dismissed and settled between the parties.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
A vigil and balloon release was held in honor of 12-year-old Nelson Harris on June 29, 2022.
Vigil held for 12-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
A Decatur-based doctor had his medical license suspended for connection to the overdose death...
Decatur-based doctor suspended after investigation into woman’s overdose death

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
ADPH monitoring for monkeypox cases
Celebratory gunfire is when people fire their weapons recklessly, and often in the air.
‘You can end a life:’ Sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire
Austin Patrick Hall
Suspect accused of killing Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy has previous criminal history
The news of the shooting the claimed the life of a Bibb County deputy, and injured another, has...
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of deputy in line of duty