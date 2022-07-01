Man pleads guilty in 2018 wreck that killed child

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man faces sentencing after pleading down his charge from a fatal wreck that happened over four years ago.

Prosecutors say Matthew Patrick McGhee, 34, was driving under the influence when he ran into another car in the Waugh community on the evening of Feb. 2, 2018. The vehicle he hit contained a mother and her 9-year-old daughter. The child, Kiersten Webb, was killed, while her mother suffered critical injuries.

McGhee was indicted on a charge of reckless murder. On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of reckless manslaughter for Kiersten’s death, as well as one count of first-degree assault for the mother’s injuries.

His sentencing by Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Pool is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Investigators say the Webbs were driving home on Marler Road that night when the Pontiac G6 hit them head on. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s investigation determined McGhee had been driving under the influence of marijuana and alprazolam at the time, and that immediately before the wreck he had run off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then crossed the center line where he struck the Webbs’ vehicle.

Kiersten was a student at Pike Road Elementary School.

“As a parent, my heart is shattered knowing that this precious little girl is no longer here because Matthew McGhee made the inexcusable and irresponsible decision to drive under the influence, and that her family must deal with this unfathomable loss for the rest of their lives,” Bailey said i na statement.

Court records show her parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against McGhee and others. That lawsuit was later dismissed and settled between the parties.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.