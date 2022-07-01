Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Enterprise man

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police are seeking public assistance in locating a 58-year-old resident.

David Lee Ferguson was last seen on June 29 in the area of Main Street in Enterprise. (ALEA)

David Lee Ferguson was last seen on June 29 in the area of Main Street in Enterprise. He may have been seen without shoes.

Ferguson is believed to be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Ferguson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.