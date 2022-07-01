Advertise
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Enterprise man

David Lee Ferguson was last seen on June 29 in the area of Main Street in Enterprise.
Ferguson is believed to be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police are seeking public assistance in locating a 58-year-old resident.

David Lee Ferguson was last seen on June 29 in the area of Main Street in Enterprise.
David Lee Ferguson was last seen on June 29 in the area of Main Street in Enterprise.(ALEA)

David Lee Ferguson was last seen on June 29 in the area of Main Street in Enterprise. He may have been seen without shoes.

Ferguson is believed to be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Ferguson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or dial 911.

