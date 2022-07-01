Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery 8-year-old heading to national motocross championship

Montgomery's Mason Jenkins just qualified for the Loretta Lynn's Motor-Cross Championships in...
Montgomery's Mason Jenkins just qualified for the Loretta Lynn's Motor-Cross Championships in Tennessee. He's one of 42 seven and eight year olds to make it this year.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - When the gate drops, 8-year-old Mason Jenkins makes the dirt fly. He’s been on two wheels most of his life.

“At two and a half, I bought him a motorcycle,” said Mason’s dad Mackie Jenkins. “It had training wheels on it. Within a week, he wanted the training wheels off and was doing circles in the yard.”

A few years, Mason Jenkins took up racing.

“You go fast,” said Mason Jenkins.

For a parent, watching can be tough.

“The first year was incredibly terrifying. Now, I’m broke,” laughed Mackie Jenkins.

He got real good, real fast.

Montgomery's Mason Jenkins just qualified for the Loretta Lynn's Motor-Cross Championships in...
Montgomery's Mason Jenkins just qualified for the Loretta Lynn's Motor-Cross Championships in Tennessee. He's one of 42 seven and eight year olds to make it this year.(WSFA)

“It’s really tough, but at the same time it’s fun,” said Mason Jenkins.

Two years ago his family came up with a goal to qualify for the Loretta Lynn’s National Motocross Championship. They take the top 42 seven and eight year old’s from all over the world.

In June, he qualified.

“We gave everything we had. I think it’s taught us no matter what you’re doing in life if you give everything you have, you will have accomplishments,” said Mackie Jenkins.

“My dream came true,” said Mason Jenkins.

Montgomery's Mason Jenkins just qualified for the Loretta Lynn's Motor-Cross Championships in...
Montgomery's Mason Jenkins just qualified for the Loretta Lynn's Motor-Cross Championships in Tennessee. He's one of 42 seven and eight year olds to make it this year.(WSFA)

Out at the track, it’s a family affair. Mason is putting in work at Monster Mountain MX in Tallassee gearing up for the biggest race of his young life. It’s what he loves to do.

“When you asked him what he does for fun when you’re not on your dirt bike, he said “I ride my bicycle,’” said Mackie Jenkins. “He has to be on two wheels. When he races all week and all weekend at the track, he comes off the track and plays with his toy dirt bike in the grass.”

You can follow Mason on Instagram and reach out to the family if you’re interested in being a sponsor. The little man they call Little Boujee is ready to fly. The Loretta Lynn’s Championships start August 1 in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car...
‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, one in critical condition after car crash
A vigil and balloon release was held in honor of 12-year-old Nelson Harris on June 29, 2022.
Vigil held for 12-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Leon Albert Prince was found guilty of sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old.
Former Sunday school teacher gets 99 years for child sex abuse

Latest News

Col. Harold Howell, a 100-year-old veteran of WWII, will be the grand marshal of Prattville's...
WWII vet, Purple Heart recipient is Prattville’s July 4 parade grand marshal at 100
The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville.
The Sunflower Field opens in central Alabama for 2022
Jobseekers attend the "Second Chance Job Fair" put on by the Montgomery County district...
Montgomery district attorney hosting third “Second Chance Job Fair” Tuesday
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office will host its third Second Chance Job Fair on...
Montgomery County DA’s office hosting job fair Tuesday