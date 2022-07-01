Montgomery 8-year-old heading to national motocross championship

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - When the gate drops, 8-year-old Mason Jenkins makes the dirt fly. He’s been on two wheels most of his life.

“At two and a half, I bought him a motorcycle,” said Mason’s dad Mackie Jenkins. “It had training wheels on it. Within a week, he wanted the training wheels off and was doing circles in the yard.”

A few years, Mason Jenkins took up racing.

“You go fast,” said Mason Jenkins.

For a parent, watching can be tough.

“The first year was incredibly terrifying. Now, I’m broke,” laughed Mackie Jenkins.

He got real good, real fast.

Montgomery's Mason Jenkins just qualified for the Loretta Lynn's Motor-Cross Championships in Tennessee. He's one of 42 seven and eight year olds to make it this year. (WSFA)

“It’s really tough, but at the same time it’s fun,” said Mason Jenkins.

Two years ago his family came up with a goal to qualify for the Loretta Lynn’s National Motocross Championship. They take the top 42 seven and eight year old’s from all over the world.

In June, he qualified.

“We gave everything we had. I think it’s taught us no matter what you’re doing in life if you give everything you have, you will have accomplishments,” said Mackie Jenkins.

“My dream came true,” said Mason Jenkins.

Out at the track, it’s a family affair. Mason is putting in work at Monster Mountain MX in Tallassee gearing up for the biggest race of his young life. It’s what he loves to do.

“When you asked him what he does for fun when you’re not on your dirt bike, he said “I ride my bicycle,’” said Mackie Jenkins. “He has to be on two wheels. When he races all week and all weekend at the track, he comes off the track and plays with his toy dirt bike in the grass.”

You can follow Mason on Instagram and reach out to the family if you’re interested in being a sponsor. The little man they call Little Boujee is ready to fly. The Loretta Lynn’s Championships start August 1 in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

