Mother of 14-year-old boy killed speaks out following murder arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police moving fast making six arrests in the last week, for the murder of a 14-year-old boy.

Back on February 15, Daniel Blackmon was shot and killed at a home on Cheshire Drive.

Now, his mother is speaking out for the first time.

Nicole Blackmon says she replays that day in her head over and over again.

“The words came out the doctor’s mouth, I will never forget, she said he did not make it,” Nicole said.

Nicole says she called her son’s phone to check on him, but his friend answered instead.

He told her Daniel was on his way to the hospital after being shot.

“Them words ringed in my ear for months. I still to this day sometimes have nightmares about the words ringing in my ear,” Nicole said.

Nicole describes Daniel as a truly one-of-a-kind son, but also her best friend.

Four months later, we’re learning more about what happened that night on Cheshire Drive.

Daniel was hit by a stray bullet while sitting outside visiting a friend’s house.

Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker says Daniel wasn’t the intended target.

He says it was new electronic evidence that led police to the people allegedly responsible for her son’s murder.

“I think the evidence is going to show that this was a targeted attack against the person that resided at that home, not the 14-year-old child,” Walker said.

Walker says Deontae Kimbrough, Teriana Thompson, Ryan Kidd, Kentrell Freeman, Kelvin Estell, and Sidney Collins all played a role in Daniel’s murder.

He says three of them were in a car that drove by the home that night.

Walker believes two people fired shots.

With the recent arrests, Nicole is happy that her son Daniel is finally getting justice.

“Four months just to know that it was that many people that was involved in this is shocking, it’s disgusting,” Nicole said.

The ADA says it’s likely that there will be more arrests coming.

