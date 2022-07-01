Advertise
Multiple officers wounded in deadly Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say

Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.
Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.(WYMT)
By Sarah Sager and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Law enforcement officers remained on the scene Friday morning of a deadly shooting situation in Allen that involves multiple victims from different agencies, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

He said several officers have been taken to different hospitals. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media early Friday morning that the incident was deadly. There is no word on the number of those involved who died.

Hunt said deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant when the incident started Thursday evening. As of 9:30 p.m., he said the suspect was still barricaded. At a news briefing, Kentucky State Police reported the suspect is in custody.

The sheriff said the suspect opened fire when officers responded. State police said the incident started around 6 p.m.

That area of Allen, located near the junction of U.S. 23 and state Route 1428, is closed off for miles around. Earlier Thursday night, the sheriff said he was hoping for a peaceful resolution to the situation.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked for prayers for officers and family involved in the situation.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that it’s extending thoughts and prayers to KSP, all Floyd County law enforcement, the first responders, dispatchers and the Allen community.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Louisville tweeted that its Ashland and London offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person.

Officers from throughout the region, some from as far away as Ashland, responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

