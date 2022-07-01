Scattered storms for the Fourth of July weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wetter than normal pattern by early July standards will continue through the extended holiday weekend. Much like the last several days, there will be a solid scattering of shower and thunderstorm activity on radar during the afternoon and evening all weekend long.

Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms today. (WSFA 12 News)

This does not mean guaranteed wet weather for everyone. While our chance for activity to pop on radar is elevated, coverage near 40-60% isn’t high enough to say everyone gets wet.

It also won’t rain on you every single moment of any given day, but there will be a good scattering of showers and thunderstorms across the area overall each afternoon and evening before things quiet down after midnight. If you have outdoor plans, a rain backup option is a must for the holiday weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are likely all weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Any storms that form on a given afternoon will possess the capability of dropping very heavy rainfall, producing a lot of lightning and containing some gusty winds. No severe weather is expected, but some isolated instances of quick flooding will occur.

Most everyone will hang in the upper 80s and lower 90s heading through the weekend. The difference between a day in the upper 80s and a day up in the 90s is rain coverage and the amount of sunshine you see in your town or neighborhood.

Total rain through the end of the day Sunday will total upwards of several inches depending on where daily storms develop. (WSFA 12 News)

As you’d expect in late June and early July the humidity will be quite high -- in that tropical category.

Once next week gets underway and the Fourth of July is behind us, there are signals in long-range modeling that afternoon temperatures may come up just a touch with slightly lower rain chances (around 40%). More on this over the weekend as additional data become available.

Temperatures comes up just a bit next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile in the tropics...

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two still hasn’t become a named storm, but is set to become Tropical Storm Bonnie as it heads for Central America today. This will no impact the Gulf of Mexico.

The other two systems the National Hurricane Center has been keeping a close eye on now have a 10% chance or less of forming into a tropical system. Great news!

