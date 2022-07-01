Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

The Sunflower Field opens in central Alabama for 2022

Open thru roughly July 21st
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGAVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that time of year again in Autauga County. Time for The Sunflower Field to open to the public for 2022.

It’s a must-see year after year no matter how many times you’ve seen it. This year it will be open from July 1 through roughly July 21, depending on how the bloom behaves over the next few weeks.

The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville
The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville(WSFA 12 News)

Admission and parking are both free of charge, but you can pick your own sunflowers and take them home for a small cost. One sunflower is $1, 14 sunflowers costs $10 and a wagon ride through the field is $5.

The field is located right on AL-14, just west of Autaugaville. To get there you’ll need to plug this address into your phone or GPS: 3301 Highway 14 West, Autaugaville, 36003. Upon arriving, look for a sign that says “The Sunflower Field” and two bales of hay painted to look like gigantic sunflowers. You can’t miss it!

The field is open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day until the flowers are no longer in bloom.

The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville.
The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville.(WSFA 12 News)

Kim and Todd Sheridan are the two responsible for the annual display. It all started several years ago as a huge 32-acre field across Highway 14 from where the current sunflower field is located; Todd planted sunflower seeds seeing it as a cash crop, among other purposes, for the family.

The problem is, so many vehicles would stop along the highway to take pictures.

So the Sheridans decided to plant the two current fields on the south side of Highway 14, add a gravel/dirt parking lot for safety and make it easy for anyone to make a trip and see the sunflowers. Since the current fields were planted for the first time, they draw about 500-1,000 visitors per day eager to snap photos and post them to social media.

Kim says people make the trip from all over Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Florida.

The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville
The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville(WSFA 12 News)

If you plan on venturing out to the field, just be sure to charge your phone for photos (there is no cell phone service), take a means of hydration if you plan on staying a while, apply bug spray and sunscreen, and dress accordingly for the weather as it is hot and muggy out in the field with little to no shade.

For picture purposes, Kim suggests the early morning or evening. That’s when it’s less hot, rain chances are a bit lower, the flowers look their best, and the contrast between the flowers and sky is beautiful.

The drive time to the field from a handful of locations across Alabama looks like this:

  • Montgomery: 41 minutes
  • Auburn: 1 hour 27 minutes
  • Andalusia: 1 hour 55 minutes
  • Demopolis: 1 hour 17 minutes
  • Greenville: 1 hour 14 minutes
  • Birmingham: 1 hour 32 minutes
  • Mobile: 2 hours 56 minutes
  • Tuscaloosa: 1 hour 33 minutes
  • Huntsville: 2 hours 59 minutes

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car...
‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, one in critical condition after car crash
A vigil and balloon release was held in honor of 12-year-old Nelson Harris on June 29, 2022.
Vigil held for 12-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Leon Albert Prince was found guilty of sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old.
Former Sunday school teacher gets 99 years for child sex abuse

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Col. Harold Howell, a 100-year-old veteran of WWII, will be the grand marshal of Prattville's...
WWII vet, Purple Heart recipient is Prattville’s July 4 parade grand marshal at 100
Above average temperatures are favored in July.
It’s July! Here’s the outlook for rain and temperatures
Mother to 14-year-old boy killed speaks out following murder arrests
Mother of 14-year-old boy killed speaks out following murder arrests