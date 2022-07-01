Suspect accused of killing Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy has previous criminal history

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Austin Patrick Hall is facing multiple counts of capital murder.

Jackson’s office will be prosecuting Hall and the arraignment is set for Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Shelby County.

“Either way in this sense he is not going to be able to get out. We already have it in motion for his bond to get revoked,” Jackson said. “We have a hold placed on him because these offenses were committed while he was on probation.”

Hall’s first charges were back in 2012 when he was 17. He’s been convicted in the past of breaking and entering, theft, and assault.

In 2020, he was charged after officers say he choked a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy. That case hasn’t gone to trial yet.

“He has committed crimes in different areas like escaping out the Wilcox County work release center,” Jackson said. “He has been charged and convicted I think of certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm and just multiple charges over the years.”

Jackson said he will be charged with multiple counts of capital murder during his arraignment Friday.

Hall is also being charged with attempted murder of an officer. More charges might be added.

