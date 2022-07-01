Advertise
Tom Whatley bows out of tied District 27 Alabama State Senate Race

Jay Hovey (left) and Tom Whatley (right)
Jay Hovey (left) and Tom Whatley (right)(Source: Candidates)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Senator Tom Whatley is stepping away from the tied District 27 Alabama State Senate Race as of Friday, July 1.

A statement from Whatley is below:

Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey held a four-vote lead over incumbent Senator Tom Whatley on primary election night, May 24, but the race was deemed too close to call due to outstanding provisional ballots. Hovey held onto his lead by a single vote following the final tally.

Hovey will now face Democrat Sherri Reese in the November general election.

