Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

WWII vet, Purple Heart recipient is Prattville’s July 4 parade grand marshal at 100

Col. Harold Howell survived two kamikaze attacks during his service
Col. Harold Howell, a 100-year-old veteran of WWII, will be the grand marshal of Prattville's...
Col. Harold Howell, a 100-year-old veteran of WWII, will be the grand marshal of Prattville's Independence Day Parade for 2022.(Source: City of Prattville)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville’s annual Fourth of July Parade is taking on the “Hometown Heroes” theme, and one special man is being named as its grand marshal for 2022.

Col. Harold Howell is a 100-year-old veteran who served his county in WWII as a Torpedoman 3rd Class on the USS Wilson and USS Gregory. The Purple Heart recipient survived two kamikaze attacks during his time in the Navy.

READ MORE
The Rundown: 4th of July edition!

Check out all the Independence Day weekend events in your area!

After the war, Howell moved first to San Francisco with his wife where he finished his undergraduate studies. They then moved to Tuscaloosa where he earned a law degree. He worked in Birmingham until an enlistment with the Air Force made him a staff judge advocate.

In total, the veteran served three years in the Navy, five years in the Air National Guard and 20 years in the Air Force before ultimately retiring from the USAF as a Staff Judge Advocate Civil Air Patrol in Montgomery.

Howell’s journey brought him to Prattville where he joined his son’s law practice.

The grand marshal will guide the parade Monday until it comes to an end at Pratt Park where the Lions Club will have barbeque, arts and crafts and live music by the Jukebox Allstars until 2:00 p.m.

Col. Harold Howell,100, holds a photo of himself from WWII. He survived two kamikaze attacks...
Col. Harold Howell,100, holds a photo of himself from WWII. He survived two kamikaze attacks during his time in the Navy. He will be honored as the grand marshal of Prattville's Independence Day Parade for 2022.(Source: City of Prattville)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car...
‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, one in critical condition after car crash
A vigil and balloon release was held in honor of 12-year-old Nelson Harris on June 29, 2022.
Vigil held for 12-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Leon Albert Prince was found guilty of sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old.
Former Sunday school teacher gets 99 years for child sex abuse

Latest News

The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville.
The Sunflower Field opens in central Alabama for 2022
Jobseekers attend the "Second Chance Job Fair" put on by the Montgomery County district...
Montgomery district attorney hosting third “Second Chance Job Fair” Tuesday
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office will host its third Second Chance Job Fair on...
Montgomery County DA’s office hosting job fair Tuesday
.
Montgomery’s MAP Center hosts Community Resource Day