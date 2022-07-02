Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were found in a Minnesota lake.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.

Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing. Names have not been released.

The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis.

Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began.

The woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities believe all three children were under the age of 5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Vinson Jr. will spend 30 years in federal prison for a 2020 Montgomery bank robbery that...
2020 Montgomery bank robbery suspect gets decades in federal prison
Jay Hovey (left) and Tom Whatley (right)
Tom Whatley bows out of tied District 27 Alabama State Senate Race
Austin Patrick Hall
Suspect accused of killing Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy has previous criminal history
Mother to 14-year-old boy killed speaks out following murder arrests
Mother of 14-year-old boy killed speaks out following murder arrests
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies

Latest News

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
For now, wary US treads water with transformed COVID-19