Firework shop, firefighter ask public to celebrate safely

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - From something small to something “Loud N Proud,” Big Daddy’s Fireworks in Wetumpka has a little something for everyone.

“We have a wide variety, ranging from kid items to big 500-gram multi-shots,” said Bailey Jones with Big Daddy’s Fireworks

It is also a busy season, as shoppers stock up for the Fourth of July weekend. Big Daddy’s is hoping to sell its 1,500 cases of merchandise.

With so many fireworks on the market, fire officials ask for caution.

“We want the families to have a great time, but just first and foremost safety,” Jones added.

You should never let children light a firework. Young kids should even avoid sparklers.

“They can burn as hot as 1,200 degrees, and that can cause pretty significant burns, especially to the eyes,” Prattville Deputy Fire Marshal James Allen said.

As for the adults, you should never handle fire while being impaired by drugs or alcohol.

You should remain at a safe distance when lighting fireworks and should never try to relight a fuse.

“You’re bending down. You’ve already lit it,” Allen said. “Think that it’s not going to explode, and now you’ve got your hand and your face there.”

You need a way to extinguish the fire in case something goes wrong. If someone is injured, you should dial 911.

You should also check if you can even shoot personal fireworks in your area. Cities like Prattville and Montgomery have banned them.

