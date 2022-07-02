Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Hy-Vee supermarkets recalling potato salad due to possible contamination

Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive...
Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive microbial test result.(Hy-Vee)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A supermarket chain with multiple stores in the Midwest reports it is recalling its potato salad products ahead of the holiday weekend.

According to a news release, Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive microbial test result from the line where the potatoes were processed as of July 1.

The recall includes Hy-Vee potato salad and Mealtime potato salad products.

The company reports while final test results are not expected for about 7-10 days, due to the holiday weekend, Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all of those products pending those test results.

The voluntary withdrawal includes all varieties and sizes of Hy-Vee potato salads available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases. The recall covers the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Hy-Vee representatives said the expiration dates of the products are between July 31-Aug. 4.

The products involved in the recall are below:

  • Hy-Vee old-fashioned potato salad
  • Hy-Vee country-style potato salad
  • Hy-Vee Dijon mustard potato salad
  • Hy-Vee green onion & egg potato salad
  • Hy-Vee chipotle ranch potato salad
  • Hy-Vee diced red skin potato salad
  • Hy-Vee loaded baked potato salad
  • Mealtime old-fashioned potato salad
  • Mealtime country-style potato salad
  • Mealtime Dijon mustard potato salad

Hy-Vee urged customers who have purchased any of these products to not consume them and to dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Currently, the company said there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the products but consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at 1-800-772-4098.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
A vigil and balloon release was held in honor of 12-year-old Nelson Harris on June 29, 2022.
Vigil held for 12-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car...
‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, one in critical condition after car crash
Leon Albert Prince was found guilty of sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old.
Former Sunday school teacher gets 99 years for child sex abuse

Latest News

Big Daddy’s is hoping to sell it’s 1,500 cases of merchandise.
Firework shop, firefighter ask public to celebrate safely
Gov. Kathy Hochul released the text of the legislation early Friday morning, as the Legislature...
New York overhauls handgun rules in effort to preserve some limits
An attack on an apartment building killed and wounded dozens near Odesa on Friday.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region
FILE - This Oct. 27, 2011 file photo shows the Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles...
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales over next 5 years