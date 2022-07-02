Advertise
Man charged with arson in Montgomery fire

Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials say a man has been charged with setting a structure on fire.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials say a man has been charged with setting a structure on fire.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials say a man has been charged with setting a structure on fire.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper, MFR Bureau of Investigations responded to the 2000 block of Oklahoma Street around 5:50 a.m. Saturday morning to determine the origin and cause of a structure fire. While on the scene, investigators conducted an interview with the occupant who admitted to setting the fire but did not give a reason.

Officials did not release the suspect’s name. He was taken to the MFR Department on Madison Ave where he was read his rights and interviewed.

According to officials, due to his confession of setting the fire in the unoccupied dwelling, he is being charged with arson second-degree. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and booked on his charges.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

