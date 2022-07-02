Tracking scattered rain and storm chances through the 4th of July holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New day, same weather story unfolding across Central and South Alabama. Widely scattered showers and storms have formed across the region and those storms will linger through the evening and night.

Temperatures are tad cooler for those locations seeing more clouds and rain. For areas that have remained dry, it is just muggy and warm with temperatures in the 90s.

Tonight, we will continue to see lingering pockets of rain. There will also be the potential for patchy fog to form in some spots. Lows will remain mild in the 70s with light to calm winds.

Our weather pattern will remain the same for Sunday and Independence Day on Monday. Expect afternoon highs to warm into the 80s and 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will remain very humid to tropical feeling outside. Scattered showers and storms will form, mainly in the afternoon, due to the heat and humidity in place.

While we are not forecasting a washout for everyone, just be aware that any storm we see form over the area this holiday weekend, could produce flooding rains, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

The rather unsettled weather pattern will continue for the shortened work week ahead. Tuesday through Friday of next week will feature more heat and humidity, afternoon showers and storms under a mix of sun and clouds.

We will watch Wednesday and Thursday rather closely, those days we could be flirting with heat advisory criteria, as heat index values are again forecasted to reach near 105 degrees mid-to-late week.

As for next weekend, you guessed it, this weather pattern stays put. More isolated to scattered showers and storms are forecasted Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 80s and 90s with lows in the 70s, all under a mix of sun and clouds and the muggy factor staying in place.

