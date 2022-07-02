Advertise
Visitation, memorial services set for Lee County Coroner Bill Harris

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris died Wednesday at the age of 67.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Final arrangements have been announced for Lee County Coroner William “Bill” Harris.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, located at 1500 Frederick Road in Opelika. It will be followed by a memorial service.

Harris, who was recently diagnosed with throat cancer, died Wednesday while vacationing at his favorite beach spot, the funeral home announced.

He became the county’s coroner in 1999 and served well over 30 years in the Lee County Coroner’s Office. He also worked as a paramedic supervisor with East Alabama Medical Center before retiring in 2016. Additionally, he served on many organizations including the Alabama Coroners Association, in which he was a past president.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Spencer Cancer Center of Opelika.

Harris is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren. He was 67 years old.

