1 dead, 7 injured in 6 separate weekend Montgomery shootings, stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and seven people were injured after six separate shootings and a stabbing in Montgomery this weekend, according to Montgomery police.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Young Farm Road. Officers and Fire Medics responded to the scene and found an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Williams, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police responded to the area of Baptist East Medical Center around 2:50 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of a person being shot. Police made contact with a juvenile male who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Williams said no arrests have been made so far.

The third shooting happened just after 1:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Patrick Road, according to Williams. Police found a juvenile male and an adult male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in this shooting.

According to Williams, a stabbing took place in the 800 block of North University Drive around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. There, police found the victim, an adult male, with a non-life-threatening stab wound. No arrests have been made in this incident.

Williams said officers responded to the area of Baptist East Medical Center before 4:30 a.m. Sunday regarding a person being shot. At the scene, they found an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to Williams, the shooting appears to have happened at a different location. No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Williams said the fifth shooting this weekend happened in the 2400 block of Meadow Ridge Lane before 10:25 a.m. Sunday. The victim, an adult male, was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A person of interest was taken into custody.

According to Williams, police and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of North Ripley Street before noon Sunday regarding a medical call. There, they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Williams said. The shooting appeared to have occurred at a separate location which is still being determined. No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information surrounding the shootings and the stabbing was released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.