Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Family sues after 11-year-old boy killed in theme park accident

The lawsuit alleges the amusement park failed to properly maintain and repair its rides. (KCCI, FAMILY PHOTOS, GOOGLE EARTH, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The family of an 11-year old boy who died on a water ride at the Altoona, Iowa, amusement park Adventureland a year ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in state court alleging the park failed to properly maintain and repair its rides.

David and Sabrina Jaramillo, of Cedar Rapids, and three of their children filed the lawsuit Thursday. They and 11-year old Michael Jaramillo were on the Raging River ride at the park on July 3, 2021, when the raft carrying all six family members flipped over trapping them beneath the water.

Michael Jaramillo drowned and other family members, including his 15-year-old brother, were injured.

The family seeks monetary damages for negligence.

An attorney for the park says safety has always been a priority and a number of extraordinarily unusual factors came together to cause the accident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Vinson Jr. will spend 30 years in federal prison for a 2020 Montgomery bank robbery that...
2020 Montgomery bank robbery suspect gets decades in federal prison
Jay Hovey (left) and Tom Whatley (right)
Tom Whatley bows out of tied District 27 Alabama State Senate Race
Austin Patrick Hall
Suspect accused of killing Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy has previous criminal history
Mother to 14-year-old boy killed speaks out following murder arrests
Mother of 14-year-old boy killed speaks out following murder arrests
Greenetrack
AG Steve Marshall says Ala. will collect $76M in unpaid taxes from Greentrack, Inc.

Latest News

The lawsuit alleges the amusement park failed to properly maintain and repair its rides.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after 11-year-old drowns at theme park
The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered...
Deaths of mother, 3 kids being investigated as triple-murder suicide
Kat Delancy and her husband are warning other parents after their baby boy, Ronan, died after...
Family heartbroken after 1-month-old baby dies from rare virus
Emotions are still raw in Bibb County following a shooting that killed a sheriff’s deputy and...
Community remembers Officer Brad Johnson