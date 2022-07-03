Man dead after Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Sunday.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, police and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of North Ripley Street before noon regarding a medical call. There, they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Williams said.

Williams said the shooting appeared to have occurred at a separate location which is still being determined. No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information regarding the shooting has been released.

