Man dead after Sunday Montgomery shooting

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, police and fire medics responded to the...
According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, police and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of North Ripley Street before noon July 3, 2022 regarding a medical call. There, they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Sunday.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, police and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of North Ripley Street before noon regarding a medical call. There, they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Williams said.

Williams said the shooting appeared to have occurred at a separate location which is still being determined. No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information regarding the shooting has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

