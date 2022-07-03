Advertise
One dead in Enterprise crash

By Anthony Thomas
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Enterprise.

Enterprise Police Department says it happened on Highway 84 at the intersection of Coppinville Road. The vehicle left the roadway striking a tree, according to a news release sent to News4.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the traffic accident is currently under investigation by the Enterprise Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until family members have been notified.

