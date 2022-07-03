Tracking heat, humidity and rain chances for Independence Day and beyond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday has featured a mix of sun and clouds along with widely scattered showers and storms. Those seeing the rain have cooled a bit, while others remaining dry have been dealing with high humidity and warm temperatures.

Overnight, we will see the rain activity diminish in coverage area. Lows will hover in the 70s under mainly cloudy skies. Patchy dense fog will also be possible overnight.

Our weather pattern will remain the same for Independence Day. Expect afternoon highs to warm into the 80s and 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will stay very humid to tropical feeling outside with heat index values approaching near 100 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will form, mainly in the afternoon, due to the heat and humidity in place. Lows will stay mild in the 70s.

While we are not forecasting a washout for everyone, just be aware that any storm we see form over the area during the 4th of July and shortened work week ahead, could produce flooding rains, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

The rather unsettled weather pattern will continue for the remainder of the week ahead Tuesday through Friday of next week will feature more heat and humidity, afternoon showers and storms under a mix of sun and clouds.

Afternoon highs will also start to climb this week. Tuesday through next weekend will warm into the middle to lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Widely scattered showers and storms will also remain in the forecast each afternoon this week all due to the heat and humidity expected this week.

We are also watching Wednesday through next weekend rather closely, those days we could be flirting with heat advisory criteria, as heat index values are again forecasted to reach near or above 105 degrees mid-to-late week.

As for next weekend, you guessed it, this weather pattern stays put. More isolated to scattered showers and storms are forecasted Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 80s and 90s with lows in the 70s, all under a mix of sun and clouds and the muggy factor staying in place.

