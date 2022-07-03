Advertise
Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors

Founder and owners of Red's Little School House in Grady sharing a bittersweet moment on their...
Founder and owners of Red's Little School House in Grady sharing a bittersweet moment on their last day of business.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service.

Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse.

Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet moment for her and her family.

“God’s had his hand on it the whole time,” Debbie Deese said. “It’s so evident. He’s blessed us in so many ways.”

Debbie Deese mentioned she and her father did not see eye-to-eye at first about what they wanted to do with the building.

“He said ‘Nobody is going to drive down here in the middle of nowhere to eat!’” Debbie Deese recalled, “He wanted me to open a furniture store.”

The restaurant owner added since the restaurant announced its closing, people have been visiting nonstop, reaching at least one thousand visitors in the last week.

She believes the success of the restaurant was not based off the profits that were made, but on the lives they touched with every single plate of food they served.

“We certainly haven’t gotten rich financially, but we’ve been blessed with so many friends,” she said.

Debbie Deese mentioned her children and some employees were looking into opening a “smaller-scale” version of Red’s sometime in the future.

