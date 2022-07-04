Lindsay Fincher crowned Miss Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - Lindsay Fincher, of Wedowee, has been crowned Miss Alabama 2022. She also took home a $15,000 cash scholarship that comes with the title.

Fincher, a graduate of the University of Alabama with degrees in political science and dance, will represent the state at the Miss America competition in December. Fincher served as The Miss University of Alabama before winning the current Miss Alabama competition.

The event marked the end of a year-long celebration of the organization’s 100th anniversary. Twenty-eight former Miss Alabama titleholders who attended this year’s competition included Heather Whitestone McCallum (Miss America 1995), Dr. Deidre Downs Gunn (Miss America 2005), and even Miss Alabama 1947 Peggy Elder Butler.

A total of 40 candidates vied for the title and for over $126,000in cash scholarships. Colleges and universities across the state also offered in-kind scholarships to the participants.

The outgoing Miss Alabama, Lauren Bradford is a graduate of Auburn University and is enrolled at Vanderbilt University where she will pursue a graduate degree this fall.

Brianna Burrell, Miss Mobile Bay placed as first runner-up in the competition followed by Kate Webb, Miss North Jefferson Area as second runner-up, Abbie Stockard, Miss Cahaba Valley as third runner-up, and Emee Baldwin, Miss Hamilton was the fourth runner-up.

Seven additional semifinalists included Emma Wright who competed as Miss Historic Springville, Abby Sosa, Miss Cullman County Fair, Hannah Adams, Miss Covered Bridge, Mary Coker Green, Miss Shelby County, Lydia Fisher, Miss Walker County, Ibby Dickson, Miss Jefferson County, and Taylor Blatchford, Miss Iron City.

