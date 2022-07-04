Advertise
Man, 45, latest Montgomery homicide victim

The Montgomery Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 45-year-old man has been identified as the capital city’s latest homicide victim.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, the victim has been identified as Alfredo Pantaleon.

Williams said officers were called to the 3300 block of Harris Street around 8:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been shot. Harris Street is located near Fairground Road.

At the scene, Pantaleon was found to have been fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Williams added.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

