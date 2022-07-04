More scattered storms, then the heat cranks up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pattern isn’t changing a whole lot as the first full week of July gets underway. Scattered afternoon and early evening showers and storms are in the forecast both today and tomorrow.

Scattered showers and storms are likely today. (WSFA 12 News)

So for any Fourth of July activities today, be sure to incorporate scattered showers and storms into your plan. It will be very similar to what we had over the weekend. Most fireworks shows should be fine, but just keep a watchful eye on radar.

Shower and storm coverage will come down a bit beginning Wednesday. Expect only isolated pop-up showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Many will dodge the wet weather each of these days.

A few showers and storms will be out there early this evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Better scattered shower and storm chances return for the weekend, but there are model disagreements right now when it comes to exactly when the highest rain chances will be.

For now it’s a good bet that scattered wet weather will occur throughout the weekend, but it won’t be a washout -- similar to what we just saw this past weekend.

Storm coverage comes down a bit by Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures should top out in the lower 90s today and tomorrow. With incredibly muggy conditions it will feel like it’s near or just above 100 degrees each afternoon.

The lower rain chances will allow temperatures to then soar into the middle to upper 90s beginning Wednesday. Since the tropical humidity stays in place, heat indices will easily get to about or even exceed 105 degrees for most everyone.

It will feel like it's above 100 degrees all week. (WSFA 12 News)

With the weekend rain chances around 40% to 50%, peak heat index values should stay in the 100-105 range. Actual highs will go from the middle 90s Saturday to the lower 90s Sunday.

