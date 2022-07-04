MPD chief warns against celebratory gunfire on July 4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert delivered a simple message about celebrating Independence Day with gunfire: “Just don’t do it.”

“We’d also like to remind you that, everyone, that as we celebrate Independence Day, celebratory gunfire is a concern of ours. It’s dangerous, it’s reckless and it’s illegal,” Albert said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

“Fallen bullets can kill or damage property, causing unforeseen monetary damages for innocent people,” he said.

Albert said the department has enacted a citywide “enhanced patrol package” to address celebratory gunfire. He said officers, including himself, will be addressing illegal gunfire calls Monday night.

The chief said those in violation of the city’s illegal gunfire laws may face fines of $100-$500 and incarceration of seven days to six months.

He also noted that fireworks are illegal within city limits. Those in violation may be cited and could face fines up to $500.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.