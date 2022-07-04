Police chief responds to weekend violence in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery saw a rash of violence this Fourth of July weekend, including three homicides within 24 hours. Now the police department is speaking out about it.

The three murders were all fatal shootings, with all three victims identified by police. Deagan Miller, 21, and Rufus McCants, 67, were killed Sunday. Miller was found in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard. McCants was found almost two hours later at the Ripley Street Package Store on N. Ripley Street, however, police believe he may have been shot somewhere else.

The third homicide was Monday morning in 3300 block of Harris Street. That victim was identified as 45-year-old Alfredo Pantaleon.

No arrests have been announced in any of these shootings.

Police reported five other shootings since Saturday, and one stabbing. No fatalities nor arrests have been reported in any of them, although a person of interest was detained in one of them.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert responded to a request for comment with this statement:

“Year to date we have 30 homicides compared to 40 homicides this time last year. One homicide is still too many. MPD’s Homicide Division works tirelessly to bring closure to the families that are affected by these heinous acts of violence. We will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to bring harsher sentences to violent offenders. We have been working tirelessly to strengthen our relationship with the community in order for them to continue to provide the information needed to solve these cases. Our clearance rate has been above the national average for the duration of the pandemic when homicide rates across the nation were climbing nationally. Although we see progress in our fight against crime, MPD will continue to be tough on crime and kind to the community.”

Last week, the city of Montgomery posted on social media that they’ve seen a 34% drop in homicides, with a clearance rate of 84%.

