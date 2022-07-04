The Rundown: Here’s what’s happening on July 4th!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a lot happening on this Fourth of July, and The Rundown has you covered!
- Enjoy the game against the Biloxi Shuckers
- After the game, enjoy the fireworks
Lake Martin From 6-10:30 P.M.
- From 6-10:30 P.M.
- $10
- The AMP on Lake Martin
- Andrew Jannakos- live singer
- The Bank Walker - Live band
- Fireworks 8 P.M.
Independence Day at Montgomery Zoo
- 9 A.M. - 4 P.M.
- 9 A.M. parade
- Lion’s Club BBQ 9 A.M. - 2 P.M.
- Features vendors, BBQ & more
- Cardboard Boat Races at Pratt Pool 10:30 A.M.
- Fireworks
- Duck Samford Stadium
- 5 P.M.
- Food trucks
- Music
- Dion Hawkins and the Experience Band
- C.J. Harris (American Idol)
- Aubie
- Free giveaways
- Kiwanis Fairgrounds
- 6 P.M.
- Jazz Comes Home 6:30 - 8 P.M.
- Free watermelon slices
- Fireworks
- Fourth of July Boat parade
- 10 am - 11:30 am
- Fireworks celebration
- 9 P.M.
- Veterans Memorial Stadium
