The Rundown: Here’s what’s happening on July 4th!

By Deanna Chavez Gates
Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a lot happening on this Fourth of July, and The Rundown has you covered!

Montgomery Biscuits

  • Enjoy the game against the Biloxi Shuckers
  • After the game, enjoy the fireworks

Lake Martin From 6-10:30 P.M.

  • From 6-10:30 P.M.
  • $10
  • The AMP on Lake Martin
  • Andrew Jannakos- live singer
  • The Bank Walker - Live band
  • Fireworks 8 P.M.

Independence Day at Montgomery Zoo

  • 9 A.M. - 4 P.M.

Prattville

  • 9 A.M. parade
  • Lion’s Club BBQ 9 A.M. - 2 P.M.
    • Features vendors, BBQ & more
  • Cardboard Boat Races at Pratt Pool 10:30 A.M.
  • Fireworks

Auburn Independence Day

  • Duck Samford Stadium
  • 5 P.M.
  • Food trucks
  • Music
  • Dion Hawkins and the Experience Band
  • C.J. Harris (American Idol)
  • Aubie
  • Free giveaways

Andalusia

  • Kiwanis Fairgrounds
  • 6 P.M.
  • Jazz Comes Home 6:30 - 8 P.M.
  • Free watermelon slices
  • Fireworks

Alex City

  • Fourth of July Boat parade
  • 10 am - 11:30 am

Troy

  • Fireworks celebration
  • 9 P.M.
  • Veterans Memorial Stadium

