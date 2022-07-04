The Rundown: Here’s what’s happening on July 4th!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a lot happening on this Fourth of July, and The Rundown has you covered!

Montgomery Biscuits

Enjoy the game against the Biloxi Shuckers

After the game, enjoy the fireworks

Lake Martin From 6-10:30 P.M.

From 6-10:30 P.M.

$10

The AMP on Lake Martin

Andrew Jannakos- live singer

The Bank Walker - Live band

Fireworks 8 P.M.

Independence Day at Montgomery Zoo

9 A.M. - 4 P.M.

Prattville

9 A.M. parade

Lion’s Club BBQ 9 A.M. - 2 P.M. Features vendors, BBQ & more

Cardboard Boat Races at Pratt Pool 10:30 A.M.

Fireworks

Auburn Independence Day

Duck Samford Stadium

5 P.M.

Food trucks

Music

Dion Hawkins and the Experience Band

C.J. Harris (American Idol)

Aubie

Free giveaways

Andalusia

Kiwanis Fairgrounds

6 P.M.

Jazz Comes Home 6:30 - 8 P.M.

Free watermelon slices

Fireworks

Alex City

Fourth of July Boat parade

10 am - 11:30 am

Troy

Fireworks celebration

9 P.M.

Veterans Memorial Stadium

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.