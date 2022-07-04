Tracking scattered to isolated rain chances, increasing heat and high humidity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our 4th of July has been a hot and muggy one across the region. Afternoon highs have soared into the 90s with the humidity making it feel warmer than that outside. Scattered showers and storms have formed across the region, providing some relief from the heat and high humidity.

We will keep with a few lingering showers into the evening and early night time hours. Lows tonight will hover in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy dense fog will be possible overnight with light to calm winds.

As many head back to work on Tuesday, we are forecasting more heat and humidity. Highs will top out into the lower to middle 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Heat index values will approach and exceed 100 degrees in many locations. Scattered to isolated rain and storms remain in the forecast. A shower will linger into the evening, with lows hovering in the 70s.

Rain chances do look to lower a bit by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. With the lowering of the rain chances, the temperatures will rise and the heat index values will approach heat advisory criteria, which is “feels like” temperatures of 105 plus.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds mid-to-late week with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s. Isolated rain and storm chances are possible, but a large portion of the area will remain dry. Lows will also be rather mild in the middle to upper 70s.

As for next weekend, you guessed it, this weather pattern stays put. More isolated to scattered showers and storms are forecasted Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 90s with lows in the 70s, all under a mix of sun and clouds and the muggy factor staying in place.

Moving into next week, afternoon highs on Monday will be in the lower 90s with scattered rain and storm chances remaining in the First Alert Forecast.

