University of Alabama implodes Tutwiler Hall on 4th of July

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new era in student housing on the University of Alabama campus after UA crews implode the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4, at 7 a.m.

School leaders said because of the location of the building and large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited. UA will livestream the implosion at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.

A small public viewing area will be available on the top floor of the Magnolia Parking Deck at 800 Paul W. Bryant Dr. The public should access the deck by taking Bryant Drive to 6th Ave. Parking will be available on the first two floors of the parking deck and in the surface lots around the deck. Dust masks will be provided to spectators who watch the implosion from the Magnolia Parking Deck. (Click for a map of the public viewing area.)

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m., Monday, July 4:

Paul W. Bryant Drive from 6th Avenue to Wallace Wade Avenue.

10th Avenue from 12th Street to Paul W. Bryant Drive.

12th Street from 8th Avenue to 10th Avenue.

8th Avenue from Paul W. Bryant Drive to 12th Street.

Colonial Drive from Paul W. Bryant Drive to Judy Bonner Drive.

Magnolia Drive from Paul W. Bryant Drive to Judy Bonner Drive.

The following streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. to westbound traffic at 7th Avenue:

10th Alley.

11th Street.

11th Alley.

All streets will begin reopening after the implosion.

Information about Tutwiler Hall

The Tutwiler Hall being demolished on July 4 is the second iteration of Julia Tutwiler Hall. It has housed more than 50,000 women since its opening in 1968. The building has 13 floors, although there was no 13th floor. Elevators skipped from floor 12 to floor 14 due to superstition. The building’s most recent bed capacity was 1,000.

A comprehensive evaluation of the building determined that a renovation would not be cost-effective, so UA has built a new Tutwiler Hall next to the old building.

The new facility is designed by TURNERBATSON, in partnership with Mackey Mitchell Architects. (University of Alabama)

The new Tutwiler Hall, which will open in August, has a bed capacity of 1,284 and will feature state-of-the-art furnishings and amenities, with a hybrid community-apartment style setup of double-capacity bedrooms. Each room will feature two twin beds with a shared private bathroom.

