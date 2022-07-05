Advertise
Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman found in closet bound by tape; search for suspect

Tony Lamar White, suspect in kidnapping Betty Cobb
Tony Lamar White, suspect in kidnapping Betty Cobb(Calhoun County Sheriff's office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials in Calhoun County confirm Betty Cobb was located around 7:15 p.m. Monday evening, July 4. Authorities say Cobb was found at a residence on South Wilmer Street in Anniston.

Cobb was found in a closet bound by duct tape according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Officers say they used security footage from stores she had visited to determine a suspect vehicle, which led authorities to investigate several residences connected to the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Tony Lamar White.

White was not at the scene when officers arrived, and they believe he fled on foot. According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, further information revealed the subject was possibly in a silver Chrysler 300.

Authorities say Cobb was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Matthew Wade said, “The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the East Alabama Metro Area Crime Center, the Oxford Police Department, the Center of Applied Forensics at JSU, Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh, the Anniston Police Department, the Quad Cities Fire Department and all the volunteers that took time out of the day to assist.”

“The cooperation among all agencies was instrumental in the rescue of Mrs. Cobb,” said Sheriff Wade.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating White. He has multiple warrants and is considered a dangerous person. If you see the vehicle or suspect, you are advised to call 911 immediately.

