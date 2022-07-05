Montgomery woman speaks out after her home was shot into

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman says she is grateful to be alive after her home was sprayed with gunfire overnight. It’s the latest in a series of gun-related crimes in Montgomery, which in recent weeks have claimed three lives.

Angela Barnes has lived along Millard Fuller Drive in north Montgomery for over 17 years.

“It’s pretty much quiet, never had any problems,” said Barnes.

In the last 24 hours, Barnes says her peace and sense of safety no longer exist. She says around midnight Monday, as she slept on her couch, her home was riddled with bullets.

“I usually prop myself up because I’m disabled, I’m in a lot of pain. But I heard this little voice say, ‘Lay down,’ and so I laid down,” said Barnes. “I woke up to hearing the sound of gunfire and bullets coming through my house. And I immediately just rolled onto the floor. And that’s where I stayed until the gunfire stopped.”

Barnes said nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside and eight bullets were found inside her home. There are still bullets that are lodged in furniture and in the walls. Barnes is now trying to figure out why she was targeted.

“I realize how close I came to dying,” said Barnes. “It’s emotionally devastating. Angry? Yes. Frustrated? Yes. All the emotions that you feel when somebody’s doing wrong to you and know you’ve never done anything to them.”

In the midst of this chaos Barnes continues to count her blessings.

“Nothing but the Lord shielded me and my little dog, and I am truly grateful,” said Barnes.

She’s calling for people in Montgomery to put down the guns and stop the violence.

“We need to love each other. And that’s what it’s going to take. Love,” said Barnes.

Montgomery police confirm they are investigating.

