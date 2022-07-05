Reproductive rights rally held in Montgomery on July 4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In Montgomery, more than a hundred people spent the Fourth of July mobilizing in support of reproductive rights.

“America does not get a birthday party today. What they get is a protest,” said Juanita Nessinger, one of the reproductive rights protesters.

Nessinger and more than 100 others spent their Fourth of July in front of the Alabama Department of Archives and History making their voices heard.

“We’re not going to back down until this gets overturned. We’re ready to fight,” said Nessinger.

Signs were held high as women shared their stories one by one. This rally was prompted by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Alabama’s implementation of an abortion ban just over a week ago.

Amber McCall said she had a choice when it came to her reproductive rights, but she now fears for the victims of rape or sexual assault who won’t have that choice.

“I got blessed that I never had to go through with the decision, but I was always grateful that I had that choice, said McCall. “I want to see women have the right to control when, where and how we have babies.”

Men who were in attendance for the rally say it was important to be here to support the women in their lives.

“At the end of the day, this affects all of us, but personally I’m here just to be a voice added to the crowd for the women in my life,” said protester Jack Slate.

There was also a small group of pro-life advocates who showed up during the rally and were met with pushback. David Day said he hopes people see the options outside of abortion that are available.

A small group of pro-life advocates showed up during the reproductive rights rally. (wsfa 12 news)

“If it’s financial or if it’s fostering and adoption, the help has always been there, and it’s going be there now,” said Day.

Day said while he is glad Alabama has made the step to ban abortions he would like to see the federal government abolish abortions and make it illegal around the country.

Montgomery was not the only place where a reproductive rights rally was happening. Monday, the Alabama Rally Against Injustice partnered with organizations to host nine simultaneous reproductive rights rallies across the state.

