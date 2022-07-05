Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Reproductive rights rally held in Montgomery on July 4

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In Montgomery, more than a hundred people spent the Fourth of July mobilizing in support of reproductive rights.

“America does not get a birthday party today. What they get is a protest,” said Juanita Nessinger, one of the reproductive rights protesters.

Nessinger and more than 100 others spent their Fourth of July in front of the Alabama Department of Archives and History making their voices heard.

“We’re not going to back down until this gets overturned. We’re ready to fight,” said Nessinger.

Signs were held high as women shared their stories one by one. This rally was prompted by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Alabama’s implementation of an abortion ban just over a week ago.

Amber McCall said she had a choice when it came to her reproductive rights, but she now fears for the victims of rape or sexual assault who won’t have that choice.

“I got blessed that I never had to go through with the decision, but I was always grateful that I had that choice, said McCall. “I want to see women have the right to control when, where and how we have babies.”

Men who were in attendance for the rally say it was important to be here to support the women in their lives.

“At the end of the day, this affects all of us, but personally I’m here just to be a voice added to the crowd for the women in my life,” said protester Jack Slate.

There was also a small group of pro-life advocates who showed up during the rally and were met with pushback. David Day said he hopes people see the options outside of abortion that are available.

A small group of pro-life advocates showed up during the reproductive rights rally.
A small group of pro-life advocates showed up during the reproductive rights rally. (wsfa 12 news)

“If it’s financial or if it’s fostering and adoption, the help has always been there, and it’s going be there now,” said Day.

Day said while he is glad Alabama has made the step to ban abortions he would like to see the federal government abolish abortions and make it illegal around the country.

Montgomery was not the only place where a reproductive rights rally was happening. Monday, the Alabama Rally Against Injustice partnered with organizations to host nine simultaneous reproductive rights rallies across the state.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
2 dead after 2 separate Sunday Montgomery shootings
Founder and owners of Red's Little School House in Grady sharing a bittersweet moment on their...
Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors
Two people are dead and seven people were injured after seven separate shootings and a stabbing...
2 dead, 7 injured in 7 separate weekend Montgomery shootings, stabbing
The Montgomery Police Department
Man, 45, latest Montgomery homicide victim
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with shooting at Chicago-area parade taken into custody

Latest News

It’s now illegal in Alabama to administer or prescribe gender-affirming medications to...
Ala. AG uses Dobbs decision in transgender youth treatment argument
Fourth of July parade held in Montgomery's Cloverdale area
Fourth of July parade held in Montgomery's Cloverdale area
Prattville Lions Club holds July 4 barbecue
Prattville Lions Club holds July 4 barbecue
Ala. AG uses Dobbs decision in transgender youth treatment argument
Ala. AG uses Dobbs decision in transgender youth treatment argument