Storm chances come down, temperatures go up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pattern isn’t changing a whole lot as the first full week of July continues. A healthy scattering of showers and storms is in the forecast again this afternoon into early this evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms today. (WSFA 12 News)

Shower and storm coverage will then come down for three days beginning tomorrow thanks to a strong upper-level ridge that will take charge across the Southeast. Expect only isolated pop-up showers and storms at best Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Most will dodge the wet weather each of these days.

Better shower and storm chances return for the weekend as a frontal boundary sags southward into Alabama, but there are model disagreements right now when it comes to exactly when the highest rain chances will be.

Rain and storm coverage comes down for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

For now it’s a good bet that scattered wet weather will occur throughout the weekend, but it won’t be a total washout -- similar to what we just saw this past weekend.

Temperatures should top out in the lower to middle 90s today. With incredibly muggy conditions it will feel like it’s around 105 degrees. That has resulted in the issuance of a Heat Advisory for multiple counties across the region. That will likely be extended through at least Saturday.

It will be incredibly muggy through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The lower rain chances will allow temperatures to soar into the middle and then upper 90s beginning tomorrow. Since the tropical humidity stays in place, heat indices will easily get to about or even exceed 105 degrees.

Even with the weekend rain chances around 50%, peak heat index values will still rise toward 105 both days. This will be especially true for Saturday. Actual highs will be in the upper 90s Saturday and the lower 90s Sunday.

It will feel like it's around 105 degrees each afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Typical July weather takes shape heading into next week with lower 90s and isolated shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast.

