Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

VIDEO: Alabama State legend has emotional TODAY reunion with former student

Dr. Tommie 'Tonea' Stewart reunites with former student Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Dr. Tommie 'Tonea' Stewart reunites with former student Stephen 'tWitch' Boss((Source: WSFA 12 News via NBC))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WSFA) - Dr. Tommie ‘Tonea’ Stewart was reunited Tuesday with former student and Broadway star Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in a national broadcast from the TODAY Show.

Boss joined Hoda Kotb to help co-anchor “Third Hour TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.” While there, he was told the show would be honoring a teacher, but he didn’t know it would be one of his own mentors.

Boss, known as tWitch, was the DJ on “The Ellen Show” and graduated from Montgomery’s Lee High School.

“Stephen Boss will tell you that my motto is: “Where you come from does not dictate where you will end up,”” Stewart said in a video message to tWitch.

Following the heartfelt message, the two shared an emotional reunion live on the show.

“Wonderful,” Stewart told Hoda when asked what it was like to see her former student.

Stewart said she has been following tWitch’s progress all these years.

The show then surprised Stewart with a video message from a handful of other students she impacted during her time as an educator.

“I’m a kid from Montgomery, Alabama, and all of the sudden, I’m sitting next to you right now? It is from teachers like that, and belief and support like that, to just say, ‘You can.’” tWitch told Hoda.

“All of them have done so well,” Stewart said, as she wiped away tears.

Stewart retired as the Dean of Visual and Performing Arts from Alabama State University in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founder and owners of Red's Little School House in Grady sharing a bittersweet moment on their...
Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The Montgomery Police Department
Man, 45, latest Montgomery homicide victim
Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the 1300 block of N. Ripley Street on July...
Police chief responds to weekend violence in Montgomery
Two people are dead and seven people were injured after seven separate shootings and a stabbing...
2 dead, 7 injured in 7 separate weekend Montgomery shootings, stabbing

Latest News

Lindsay Fincher, of Wedowee, has been crowned Miss Alabama 2022.
Lindsay Fincher crowned Miss Alabama
Montgomery's Mason Jenkins just qualified for the Loretta Lynn's Motor-Cross Championships in...
Montgomery 8-year-old heading to national motocross championship
Col. Harold Howell, a 100-year-old veteran of WWII, will be the grand marshal of Prattville's...
WWII vet, Purple Heart recipient is Prattville’s July 4 parade grand marshal at 100
The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville.
The Sunflower Field opens in central Alabama for 2022