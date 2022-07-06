4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying multiple suspects wanted in an armed robbery.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery took place on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. in the 9200 block of Boyd-Cooper Parkway. That’s just off Eastchase Parkway.

Police released two photos taken from video surveillance that show the partial picture of one of the suspects’ faces.

Montgomery Police Investigators released photos of suspects involved an Armed Robbery ((Source: CrimeStoppers))

No other information related to the robbery has been released.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

