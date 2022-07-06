Advertise
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery

Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's Eastchase Parkway.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying multiple suspects wanted in an armed robbery.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery took place on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. in the 9200 block of Boyd-Cooper Parkway. That’s just off Eastchase Parkway.

Police released two photos taken from video surveillance that show the partial picture of one of the suspects’ faces.

No other information related to the robbery has been released.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

