Alabama Attorney General blames state’s “good time” system for Bibb County shooting

The shooter’s criminal record stemmed back to 2016 with theft and burglary charges.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to aquestion from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse back in March.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - As more information and details continue to emerge regarding the June 30 shooting that took the life of a deputy sheriff in Bibb County, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has issued a statement concerning the criminal record of the shooter responsible.

“In the days since the death of Bibb County Deputy Sheriff Brad Johnson, my Office has undertaken a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the Bibb County shooter’s release from custody,” said Marshall.

The Attorney General went on to allude to the shooter’s prior record, which included theft and burglary charges back in 2016. After arrests on 9 additional related charges, he was sentenced to 9 years and 9 months in prison back in 2018. He went on to escape custody back in 2019, but despite this, he was released on April 8, 2022 on “good time” under the state’s “ultra-lenient incentive time law,” according to Marshall.

“Days after his release from state custody, the shooter bonded out of jail on 10 new charges in Calhoun County and 12 new charges in Chilton County—including charges of assaulting a police officer and illegally possessing a firearm,” explained Marshall. “In both counties, his bond was set in keeping with the recommended fee range. After he made bond, the shooter walked free to await his trial.”

Alabama’s AG says in wake of this case, the state needs to reassess the laws and policies that allowed the shooter to ease around the “broken” system, centered around heavy criticism of Alabama’s Correctional Incentive Time laws. He also added that assault on an officer should be made a Class B* felony instead of Class C, with bond schedule increases to “better account for the severity of this crime.”

“As I said last week, Alabama’s justice system failed the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Brad Johnson. I stand ready to partner with the Alabama Legislature to correct these deficiencies at the earliest opportunity and will continue to fight against any effort to further weaken Alabama’s criminal justice system.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

