Bankhead Tunnel reopens after accident involving big truck

The Bankhead Tunnel in downtown Mobile was closed in both directions Wednesday morning...
The Bankhead Tunnel in downtown Mobile was closed in both directions Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle accident involving a big truck.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel in downtown Mobile has reopened after having been closed in both directions this morning following a single-vehicle accident involving a large truck.

The end of the trailer split and broke off when the rig struck the tunnel entrance at the west side.

ALDOT tweeted: “Bankhead Tunnel is now open to traffic after 6am accident where driver of box truck ignored height warnings!”

The tunnel reopened just before 10:30 a.m.

The end of a truck broke off when the driver attempted to enter the west end of the Bankhead...
The end of a truck broke off when the driver attempted to enter the west end of the Bankhead Tunnel.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)
Workers load wreckage onto a flatbed truck following an truck crash at the Bankhead Tunnel in...
Workers load wreckage onto a flatbed truck following an truck crash at the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

---

