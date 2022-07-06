Bankhead Tunnel reopens after accident involving big truck
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel in downtown Mobile has reopened after having been closed in both directions this morning following a single-vehicle accident involving a large truck.
The end of the trailer split and broke off when the rig struck the tunnel entrance at the west side.
ALDOT tweeted: “Bankhead Tunnel is now open to traffic after 6am accident where driver of box truck ignored height warnings!”
The tunnel reopened just before 10:30 a.m.
