Bankhead Tunnel reopens after accident involving big truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel in downtown Mobile has reopened after having been closed in both directions this morning following a single-vehicle accident involving a large truck.

The end of the trailer split and broke off when the rig struck the tunnel entrance at the west side.

ALDOT tweeted: “Bankhead Tunnel is now open to traffic after 6am accident where driver of box truck ignored height warnings!”

The tunnel reopened just before 10:30 a.m.

The end of a truck broke off when the driver attempted to enter the west end of the Bankhead Tunnel. (Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

Workers load wreckage onto a flatbed truck following an truck crash at the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile. (Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

