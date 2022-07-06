Contraception, pregnancy tests offered outside closed Montgomery abortion clinic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While Montgomery’s only abortion clinic has been shut down since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, women from across the state are still driving to the center, unaware that the procedure is now banned in Alabama.

“I had one today that spoke no English,” said Mia Raven with the P.O.W.E.R. House. “We had to use a translating app on a phone for her to understand that abortion was illegal.”

P.O.W.E.R. House, or the People Organizing for Women’s Empowerment & Rights House, previously helped women seeking an abortion by escorting them to the now-closed clinic, located next door, on South Perry Street.

While the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe has been praised by pro-life supporters, It is forcing pro-choice activists to shift gears and be more proactive.

For four hours a day, volunteers with the P.O.W.E.R. House are passing out free emergency contraception, pregnancy tests, condoms and other products outside of the now vacant facility on South Perry Street. It is a part of the group’s Pro-Choice Assistance Program.

“I’ve seen more people cry in this parking lot in the past week and a half than when we did abortions,” Raven said.

P.O.W.E.R. House tells WSFA 12 News it is consulting with lawyers to determine if they can legally aid those seeking abortions in other states.

“Everything is very muddy,” Raven added. “The laws are not very clear on what aiding and abetting actually means.”

While they hope to do more in the future, volunteers are doing what they can with the resources they have. Emergency contraception and safe sex products can be picked up outside the P.O.W.E.R. House in Montgomery at 821 South Perry Street.

Pick ups will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Everything is free of charge and remains confidential.

