Fewer daily storms, higher afternoon heat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Shower and storm coverage will come down for the next three days thanks to high pressure that will be in charge across the Southeast. Chances aren’t zero, but they’re lower than where they have been recently.

Highs hit the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies today. A few pop-ups are possible. (WSFA 12 News)

We expect only isolated showers and storms through Friday. A good amount of us will dodge the wet weather. For those interested in precipitation chances, we’re talking 20% today and and 30% both Thursday and Friday.

Better rain and storm chances return for the weekend as a cold front sags southward into Alabama. It won’t be a total washout, but some solid rain chances are in the forecast Saturday late afternoon through Sunday evening.

Lower rain and storm chances thru Friday around 30%. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will be the main story until we get to the weekend. We’ll reach the mid-90s today and the upper 90s for three consecutive days starting tomorrow.

With the incredibly muggy conditions it will feel like it’s near 105 degrees every afternoon through Saturday. For this reason, the Heat Advisory currently in effect will likely be extended through at least Saturday evening.

It will feel like it's near 105 degrees through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will trend down a bit by the second half of the weekend behind the aforementioned cold front. Highs will go from the upper 90s Saturday to the lower 90s Sunday.

Typical early July heat and humidity will be present heading into next week with isolated shower and storm activity during the afternoon and evening hours.

