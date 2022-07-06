Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Gas prices down due to lower demand

Gas prices decreasing and strikes occurring from pilots ahead of an expected holiday travel surge. (CNN, AAA.COM, FLIGHTAWARE.COM)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down 8 cents from last week, to $4.80.

Analysts say that is due to lower demand right now, but that could change soon because July is the busiest month during the summer driving season.

Right now, the most expensive gas in the U.S. is in California, Oregon and Arizona.

The least expensive gas is in South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi.

Why a gas tax holiday won't help drivers budget much. (CNN, POOL, SENATE BANKING CMTE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the 1300 block of N. Ripley Street on July...
Police chief responds to weekend violence in Montgomery
Founder and owners of Red's Little School House in Grady sharing a bittersweet moment on their...
Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Tony White captured in Kentucky
Calhoun Co. Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect found in Kentucky
A Montgomery woman says she is grateful to be alive after her home was sprayed with gunfire...
Montgomery woman speaks out after her home was shot into

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting suspect expected to appear in court
Athens Police Department
13-year-old boy dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens
The childcare industry is struggling to stay afloat as workers leave and tuition increases.
Childcare costs soaring due to inflation
FILE - Elvira, a bracco Italiano, competes in the 24 inch class at the Masters Agility...
Ciao! American Kennel Club adds a breed, the bracco Italiano
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Court OKs immunity defense in alleged sex trafficker’s death