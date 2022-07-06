Home surveillance video captures gun battle between man and bounty hunters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News received home surveillance video, showing tense moments in south Mobile Tuesday morning.

It shows a man accused of opening fire on bounty hunters, barricaded inside a home.

MPD’s best, the SWAT team, moved in to take the alleged gunman into custody.

Officers said it happened around 6:30 a.m. at a home on Clearview Drive in the Belle Fountaine community.

Neighbors in the area woken up by all the commotion.

“What the heck is going on?” One neighbor said anonymously. “We knew, you know, with all the police presence it had to be something pretty bad.”

Dozens of Mobile Police officers and SWAT team members swarmed the house responding to shots fired, trying to get the gunman to come outside.

The SWAT team shouted several commands to get him to come outside, “3254 clearview, this is the Mobile Police Department. Put down any weapons you may have. Exit the front door of the residence with your hands up. Do this now!”

According to MPD, the man started shooting at three bounty hunters.

And barricaded himself inside.

The surveillance video shows the exchange of gunfire, as the bounty hunters took cover from the bullets as they fire back...but missing.

One neighbor who wants to remain anonymous heard it all.

“We didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “One officer told my husband that a neighbor was having a problem. And it just came more and more people, more an more police.”

Police say that neighbor was high on drugs.

Come to find out, the bounty hunters were there for someone else.

“I had my guys call me and tell me they had just been shot at,” Chris McNeal said.

Chris McNeal, the owner of Metro Bonding, says the man came out of the house with his wife and just started yelling and shooting at his bounty hunters.

“Hollering different words we can’t say on tv. The gentlemen shot in the air and then shot at my guys,” McNeal said. “And they were not even there for him. They were there looking for another individual at another location. He came out high on drugs, paranoid, and shot.”

After several ignored commands Mobile Police made their way into the house and brought the man out.

But not without a fight.

MPD haven’t released the man’s name.

He was taken to the hospital, once he gets out he’s facing a charge of reckless endangerment.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.